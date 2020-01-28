|
DeFelice, Jr., Victor
Victor DeFelice, Jr., of Branford, 53, passed away at his home on January 21, 2020. Vic was the beloved and cherished son of Victor and Joanne DeFelice, also of Branford. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Therese, her husband, Mark Kowalski of Killingworth and his nephews Mark and Matthew, whom he adored. Vic was a graduate of Branford High School and Southern Connecticut State University. He was the owner of The Calypso River Grill in Branford and spent the past several years managing his rental properties. He spent time teaching his nephews how to fish, captain a boat, play chess, flirt with girls, and how to make the car dance with tapping the brake to the beat of his favorite songs on WPLR. He was always there for his family and friends. Whether offering help with a problem, giving gifts without an occasion or reason, and cooking up delicious dishes, without much effort, is what made him happy. He enjoyed playing cards and chess and spending time with his pals at the Elm Café. He used to say his only regret was, "Not finding the right 'one,'….but sure had a hell of a time trying." Though cut short, he lived a life that touched many hearts, and to say he will be missed, is truly an understatement. He will always be in our hearts, till we meet again.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 at St. Vincent DePaul Church of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, East Haven. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , at . For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020