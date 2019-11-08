|
|
Jones, Victor
Victor Jones, 66 of New Haven, CT entered eternal rest on November 3, 2019. Vic was born January 30, 1953 to the late Cleveland Pugh and Ida Mae Jones in Blountstown, Florida. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife Lessie Jones, one daughter Melva Suggs, three brothers, one sister and one grandson. A celbration of life will be held Mon. Nov. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Carmel Pentecostal Church, 399 Goodrich St., Hamden, CT 06517. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Hamden Plains. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Jones family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 9, 2019