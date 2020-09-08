1/1
Petzold, Victoria DeGross
Victoria DeGross Petzold, age 89, of Madison, formerly of Milford, passed away on September 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Charles W. Petzold Sr. Victoria was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Nicholas and Theresa Peccerillo DeGross. She is survived by her children Lynn Milner of Madison and Charles "Chip" (Donna) Petzold Jr. of Milford, her grandchildren Gregory (Meghan) Petzold, Victoria and Joseph Milner and her great-grandchildren William and Elizabeth Petzold. She was predeceased by her brother George A. DeGross. Prior to her retirement, Victoria was a library aide for the City of Milford. She was the former owner of Milford Mailings. Victoria loved literature and enjoyed an opinionated political conversation. She was an avid sports fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball, NY Yankees and NY Giants, an excellent cook and baker, but mostly just loved to entertain. She was also a self-proclaimed lobster roll enthusiast, she always believed a hot lobster roll was the only way to go.
Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9 - 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home, with a service to commence at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home
