Marino, Victoria
Victoria "Vicki" Marino, age 85, of West Haven, passed away on May 5, 2020. Born on July 22, 1934, in New Haven, a daughter to the late Ralph & Teresa Porto Peccerillo. Vicki was the beloved wife to the late Salvatore P. Marino, Sr., retired WHPD. She is survived by her children, Antoinette "Toni" (John) Vento, Gennaro "James" (Patricia) Marino, Salvatore (Joan) Marino, Jr., & Joseph (Ann) Marino, 8 cherished grandchildren, Frank (Darlene), Michael (Toni), Erica (Jason), Kenny (Emily), Kyle (Azia), Jasper (Meagan), Sophia & Damien, 6 great-grandchildren, and her brothers, Ralph Peccerillo & John Peccerillo. In addition to her loving husband, Vicki was predeceased by her siblings, Philomenia "Fanny" DePalma & Joseph Peccerillo. Prior to her retirement, Vicki was employed as a traffic clerk, for the West Haven Police Department. Vicki was a loving wife, mother, Nana and Gigi. She loved to travel and especially loved to cook for her family. They were everything to her. She will be deeply missed.
Sadly, due to the current covid-19 health regulations, all services are private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements.
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.
