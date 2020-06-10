Russo, Victoria R.
Victoria R. Basilio Russo, 101, of Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, formerly of 216 Quinnipiac Avenue, North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late James T. Russo. Victoria was born in New Haven on January 26, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Maria Massaro Basilio. She had worked as a clerk for the former Onofrio's Market of New Haven, was a New York Yankees and UCONN Girls' basketball fan. Mother Gaetano "Guy" Russo and his wife Barbara, Mary Ann Mimnaugh and her husband Michael. Grandmother of Amanda LeRoy and her husband Kyle, Melanie Russo, Jaime and Stephanie Mimnaugh. Great-Grandmother of Mia and Max LeRoy. Sister of Philomena Scarpa and Yolanda Giordano. Sister-in-law of Viola DeLucia and Lorraine Basilio. Also survived by several niece and nephews. Predeceased by brothers and sisters.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.