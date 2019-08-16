|
Strickland, Victoria
Victoria Strickland of North Branford died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Strickland. Mrs. Strickland was born December 15, 1923 in Branford, daughter of the late Samuel and Danica Packevicz Krewsky. She was a longtime resident of North Branford and was a communicant and volunteer at St. Augustine Church. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 83 in Branford for many years. She was a longtime volunteer at the V. A. Medical Center in West Haven. She was active in North Branford politics and worked for many years as a poll worker during elections. She also was a former member of the North Branford PTA. She is survived by her children, Victoria (Ronald) Cologne of Madison, Charles E. Strickland, Jr., of North Haven, Susan Strickland of Los Angeles, CA, and Peter (Bertz) Strickland of North Branford; her grandchildren, Ron Cologne, Jr., Charles Strickland, III, Stevie Strickland, Shaun Simpson, Shane Strickland and Robin Strickland; her great-grandson, Nick McMinnis; and her sisters, Antoinette Moreland of West Haven and Barbara Reed of TN. She was predeceased by her brothers, Tony, Stevie, Alex, Joey and Nicky Krewsky and her sisters, Helen Fowler and Anna Nardella. Her family would like to thank Dr. Frank Giordano of Branford for the excellent care he gave to Vicky.
Funeral from the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Monday morning at 9:15 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Augustine Church of St. Ambrose Parish, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford, at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 83, 243 North Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019