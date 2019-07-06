Gagliardi, Vincent A.

Vincent A. Gagliardi, 93, of New Haven, CT, passed away peacefully at Masonicare in Wallingford on June 26th, 2019. Vincent leaves his wife of 70 years, Mary Gagliardi and Brother Eugene Gagliardi, his son, Gary Gagliardi (Gennette), his daughter, Loretta Bonaldo (Carl), 4 grandchildren (Nicholas, Melissa, Vincent & Lauren), 5 great-grandchildren (Kayla, Nicholas Jr., Kaylee, Brooke and Joy) and many nieces & nephews. Vincent was predeceased by his Sisters; Margaret Formichella, Julia Funaro, and Mary Solevo, Brothers; Fred, Michael, Peter, Anthony, Edward, Ralph and Joseph Gagliardi. Vincent was born in New Haven, CT, on July 16th, 1925 to Antonio and Josephine Gagliardi. Vincent served in WWII, European Theater of Operations with the 111th General Hospital as a Surgical Technician. Vincent received an honorable discharge from the United States Army, May 25th, 1946. After a short period as a hair dresser, Vincent went into the restaurant business in New Haven and retired after 41 years. Vincent's most notable restaurant was Gag Jr's. luncheonette where he worked side-by-side with his son Gary and wife Mary on the corner of Chapel & Park Street which is now known as Gag Jr's. Corner. After Vincent retired, he worked with son Gary at Gag Jr's. Liquor Shopp and there he was known as "Pop Gag" to his many customers and acquaintances. Vincent had a passion for fishing at Fort Hale Pier, long walks by the shore and being home with his wife. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford Tuesday from 5 to 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10am at the funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford with full military honors. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit

