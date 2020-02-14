|
|
Morgillo Sr., Vincent A.
Vincent Albert Morgillo, Sr. of North Haven passed away February 12, 2020 in the Masonic Healthcare Center. He was the loving and devoted husband of Peggy Ann Izzo Morgillo. Born in New Haven on November 10, 1931 son of the late Alexander and Raffaela Cavaliere Morgillo, Vincent was a proud US Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a bus driver with Connecticut Transit for 20 years. Vincent loved keeping up his yard, playing the daily number and watching Wheel of Fortune. He is the loving father of Vincent (Deborah) Morgillo Jr., Joann (Joseph) Giordano, Alex (Lucille) Morgillo Sr., Debra (Paul) Murray, and Anne (Jeff) Davis. Brother of the late Anna Karjanis, Lena Savo, Louise Brown, and Michael, Anthony, Clement, and Frederick Morgillo. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his grandson Scott Morgillo.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4:00-8:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave. in North Haven Thursday morning at 10:00. Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Vincent's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020