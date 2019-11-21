|
Tortora, Vincent A.
Vincent Anthony Tortora entered into eternal rest on November 12, 2019 at his home in Pompano Beach, Florida. Vincent was born in 1943 to the late Nicholas and Mary (Esposito) Tortora in New Haven. Vincent graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven and UCONN with a major in political science. He then attended the University of CT School of Law. His love of music took precedence and he left law school to travel the world with several bands and entertainers. Vincent was an extremely talented pianist and in later years he played at many venues in CT, including The Millpond Tavern and Geppi's in New Haven. The consummate entertainer, he was always the life of every party. In addition, he worked in sales in various industries, including pharmaceuticals and industrial hardware throughout the New Haven area. He leaves behind his three cherished children, David Vincent Tortora, Stephen Tortora (Christina), Sarah Jane Tortora and his adored grandchildren, Gianna and Mikayla Tortora. He was the brother of John Tortora (Dolores) and Margaret Barbaro (late Andrew), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his former wives, Penelope Starke Tortora and Nancy Cosenza Nussbaum.
Visiting hours will be held Monday morning from 9:00-12:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Vincent's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 23, 2019