Ferrara, Vincent B., Jr.

Vincent B. Ferrara, Jr. of Branford, died peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Merrill Ferrara. Vincent was born in Brooklyn, NY April 16, 1965, son of Denyse Clolery Ferrara of New Haven and the late Vincent B. Ferrara, Sr. He worked as a police officer for 17 years, most recently with the East Haven Police Department. He was a member of the New Haven Sportsmen's Club. Besides his wife and mother, Vincent is survived by his children, Allison Grace and Addison James Ferrara of Branford; his grandson Jaxson Ferrara of Branford; his siblings, Richard Ferrara of Staten Island, NY, Marie Mordarski of North Branford, Michele Black of Orange, Howard Ferrara of Guilford, and Anthony Ferrara of Ansonia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Orlando.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 10:00 in the Branford Evangelical Free Church, 231 Leetes Island Road, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 20 York Street, New Haven, CT 06510. Published in The New Haven Register on May 13, 2019