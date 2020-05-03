Buonocore, Jr., Vincent
Vincent Buonocore, Jr. of Ridge Road in North Haven, CT, departed this life on May 1, 2020. Born September 26, 1935 in Beacon Falls, CT. Vincent was one of 8 children born to Carlotta and Vincent Buonocore. He grew up in the family home on Maple Avenue in North Haven and moved to Ridge Road following his marriage to Grace Cottiero Buonocore, to whom he was married for 55 years before her passing in 2014. Vincent is survived by his 3 children: Michele Klimczak of Hamden, Vincent Buonocore, III of North Haven, and Felicity (Mike) Celentano of Cheshire. He leaves 5 beloved grandchildren: David Kimel, Grace (Willis) Gee, Chloe Klimczak, Lauren Celentano, and Michael Celentano; a brother Peter Buonocore; and sisters Adelaide Fazzone and Laura Hinson, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Restituda Genovese, and brothers Christopher, Ciro and Gregory. Vincent is also survived by his loving friend, Rose Pocius. Vincent was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, West Haven, and graduated from St. Edward's University in Texas in 1957. He worked in the family wine business, Bon-Cor Wine in New Haven, CT, before starting his own trucking company, Core, Ltd. He enjoyed a third career as a judicial marshal at Waterbury Superior Court, where he worked for 10 years. Vincent was a kind, loving and humble man, with many friends. He truly lived up to the translation of his family name, "good heart". He was unfailingly devoted to his wife Grace, caring for her throughout the long course of her Alzheimer's disease. His children and grandchildren meant everything to him, and he took pride in sharing in their accomplishments in life. Vincent was an avid and very talented golfer and was a member of the Wallingford and New Haven Country clubs. He also took pride in putting together his annual Dicken's Christmas village, which spanned the entire length of his family room. It was featured in the local news, and town school children would come to his home on field trips to view it. Vincent had a great sense of humor and was an eloquent storyteller, regaling his family with tales of a wonderful childhood with his large family. He was particularly proud of the fact that he regularly drove his parents to church at the age of 12. In his later years, Vincent was a mentor to the younger generation, passing on his strong moral code and sense of compassion and decency. He will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to know him.
When it is safe to do so, a memorial mass will be held to celebrate Vincent's life, with all friends and family invited. A notice will be published at that time with the details. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Vincent Buonocore, Jr. of Ridge Road in North Haven, CT, departed this life on May 1, 2020. Born September 26, 1935 in Beacon Falls, CT. Vincent was one of 8 children born to Carlotta and Vincent Buonocore. He grew up in the family home on Maple Avenue in North Haven and moved to Ridge Road following his marriage to Grace Cottiero Buonocore, to whom he was married for 55 years before her passing in 2014. Vincent is survived by his 3 children: Michele Klimczak of Hamden, Vincent Buonocore, III of North Haven, and Felicity (Mike) Celentano of Cheshire. He leaves 5 beloved grandchildren: David Kimel, Grace (Willis) Gee, Chloe Klimczak, Lauren Celentano, and Michael Celentano; a brother Peter Buonocore; and sisters Adelaide Fazzone and Laura Hinson, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Restituda Genovese, and brothers Christopher, Ciro and Gregory. Vincent is also survived by his loving friend, Rose Pocius. Vincent was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, West Haven, and graduated from St. Edward's University in Texas in 1957. He worked in the family wine business, Bon-Cor Wine in New Haven, CT, before starting his own trucking company, Core, Ltd. He enjoyed a third career as a judicial marshal at Waterbury Superior Court, where he worked for 10 years. Vincent was a kind, loving and humble man, with many friends. He truly lived up to the translation of his family name, "good heart". He was unfailingly devoted to his wife Grace, caring for her throughout the long course of her Alzheimer's disease. His children and grandchildren meant everything to him, and he took pride in sharing in their accomplishments in life. Vincent was an avid and very talented golfer and was a member of the Wallingford and New Haven Country clubs. He also took pride in putting together his annual Dicken's Christmas village, which spanned the entire length of his family room. It was featured in the local news, and town school children would come to his home on field trips to view it. Vincent had a great sense of humor and was an eloquent storyteller, regaling his family with tales of a wonderful childhood with his large family. He was particularly proud of the fact that he regularly drove his parents to church at the age of 12. In his later years, Vincent was a mentor to the younger generation, passing on his strong moral code and sense of compassion and decency. He will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to know him.
When it is safe to do so, a memorial mass will be held to celebrate Vincent's life, with all friends and family invited. A notice will be published at that time with the details. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020.