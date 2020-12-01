1/1
Vincent Colwell
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colwell, Vincent
Vincent Charles Colwell, 36, of Bristol, died on Thursday (November 26, 2020) at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Vin was born in Bridgeport on July 29, 1984 and was the son of Jerold and Shirley (Banacowski) Colwell of Bristol. Raised in Woodbridge, he graduated from Amity Regional High School and from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He previously worked as a paralegal for two Hamden legal firms, and an insurance consultant for AFLAC. A gifted musician, he played piano and guitar and was an avid Nirvana and REO Speedwagon fan. In addition to his parents, he leaves two brothers: Andrew Colwell of Wallingford and Seth Colwell and wife, Karen of West Suffield; a nephew: Seth Colwell II, and niece, Kailin Colwell; and several close friends. A celebration of Vin's life will be held when all may attend safely. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Colwell family. Please visit Vin's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved