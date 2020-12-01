Colwell, Vincent
Vincent Charles Colwell, 36, of Bristol, died on Thursday (November 26, 2020) at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Vin was born in Bridgeport on July 29, 1984 and was the son of Jerold and Shirley (Banacowski) Colwell of Bristol. Raised in Woodbridge, he graduated from Amity Regional High School and from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He previously worked as a paralegal for two Hamden legal firms, and an insurance consultant for AFLAC. A gifted musician, he played piano and guitar and was an avid Nirvana and REO Speedwagon fan. In addition to his parents, he leaves two brothers: Andrew Colwell of Wallingford and Seth Colwell and wife, Karen of West Suffield; a nephew: Seth Colwell II, and niece, Kailin Colwell; and several close friends. A celebration of Vin's life will be held when all may attend safely. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Colwell family. Please visit Vin's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
