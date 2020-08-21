Palumbo, Vincent D.Vincent D. Palumbo 62, of Danbury formerly of East Haven passed away on August 18, 2020 at his home. Loving father of Dillon, Lukas and Ryder Palumbo all of Newtown. Brother of Edmund Palumbo of Las Vegas. Vincent was born in New Haven on November 7, 1957 son of the late Edmund E. "Chic" and Rosemarie Terrible Palumbo. Vincent is also survived by his former wife Kirsten Palumbo. At the time of death, Vincent was the owner of Vincent Palumbo Salon. Vincent was also a Navy veteran.Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Vincent's guest book online at