DeCrescenzo, Vincent

Vincent Raymond DeCrescenzo, 53, of Milford, passed away on April 21, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1965, in New Haven, CT, to Raymond and Filomena (Piselli) DeCrescenzo.

Vinny was a mechanic for the Town of Stratford for many years. He loved riding his Harley, restoring old cars, and dancing. Vinny was dedicated to his son, Vincent, and his family. He had a smile that lit up the room. He will be missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Vinny is survived by his treasured son, Vincent DeCrescenzo; his sisters, Luisa Francis and Olimpia DeCrescenzo; his nephew and niece, Gregory, Jr. and Jennifer; his beloved dog, Kane; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by the mother of his son, Jennifer DeCrescenzo.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church (St. Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 23, 2019