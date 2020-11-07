DeMayo, VincentVincent DeMayo of West Haven departed this life on November 5, 2020 at the St. Raphael Campus after a long illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife Barbara and loving daughter Amy as well as several nieces and nephews and his two beloved pets Coco and Louie. He was born in New Haven a son of the late Martin and Isabella Bonanno DeMayo. He was predeceased by a son, Martin DeMayo and sisters, Lorraine Mirando, Elsie Calestro and Nina Blunda. Vincent proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict as part of the 101 Airborne Division. Vinny was a very kind and generous man who was well loved by all who knew him. He will be forever missed and loved.Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial TUESDAY MORNING at 11:00 in the Our Lady of Victory Parish at St. John Vianney Church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Vinny's guest book online at