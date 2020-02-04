|
Driscoll, Vincent
Vincent R. Driscoll, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2nd 2020 at the Vitas Innovative Care Unit of Saint Mary's Hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family, after an extended illness. He was the devoted husband of Susann (Roche) Driscoll.
Vincent was born March 16th 1938 in Jersey City, NJ the son of the late James and Margaret (O'Shea) Driscoll. He was raised in Jersey City and was a graduate of Saint Peter's Prep and Saint Peter's College. He received his MBA from NYU and Ph.D. in finance from the New School for Social Research in NYC. While teaching at Quinnipiac University, he also held positions as Director of the MBA program and Chairman of the Economic and Finance Departments. He retired in 2009. Vincent and Susann enjoyed traveling and together explored the Irish countryside, visited England and the Canadian Rockies, and spent time in Alaska. Vincent was a devoted family man and was always happiest while spending time with his wife, his children and grandchildren, and his beloved dachshund. Vincent will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, his generous spirit, and the kindness and joy he brought to those whose lives he touched.
Left to cherish his memories and honor Vin's love and legacy, in addition to his wife of 55 years, Susann (Roche) Driscoll, are his daughter, Captain Colleen Sweeney (USN) and her husband, Doctor Neal Sweeney, Ph,D., of Potomac, MD; Doctor Jennifer Driscoll, Ph.D., of Hamden and Kathleen Driscoll of Belmont, MA. Vincent and Susann were blessed with four adoring grandchildren, Ryan, Alyssa, Declan, and Lucinda as well as several nieces, nephews and numerous family members and friends. Vincent was predeceased by a brother, James Driscoll and sisters, Carol Bolger and Margaret Ford.
A Mass of Christian burial for Dr. Driscoll will be held on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at Saint Bridget of Sweden Church 175 Main St Cheshire at 10:30 a.m. Those planning to attend are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held privately at the request of the family. Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home, 1987 East Main St., Waterbury, CT 06705 is honored to be assisting the Driscoll family. Vin had a compassion for animals and rescue dogs. Donations in his memory can be made to the Cheshire Animal Shelter, PO Box 523, Cheshire, CT 06410. Condolences or a personal memory may be sent to www.eastsidememorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020