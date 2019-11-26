|
|
Durso, Vincent
Vincent Durso of West Haven died peacefully on November 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital – St. Raphael Campus with his family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Ginny Newman Durso and proud father of Courtney Rose who was the light of his life. Vin was born in New Haven on November 9, 1946 to the late Daniel and Rose DePalma Durso. He was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School and a member of the 1963 State Championship football team. He went on to work as a firefighter on the New Haven Fire Dept. for 30 years before retiring and was a member of local 825. Vin always enjoyed playing cards and being with friends at the First Independent Club and the Santa Maria Maddalena Society. He loved his annual trip to Saratoga and spending summers at the beach in Old Lyme with Ginny and Courtney Rose. Vin is also survived by nieces Shannon Wassman and Tammi Connoly as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and cousins, especially his Monday lunch partner Eddie Roberts, who were there to help every step of the way. He also loved his four-legged family: Romeo, Jasper, Toby, and Oliver.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. Everyone is asked to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Vin's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019