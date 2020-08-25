1/1
Vincent Giglietti
Giglietti, Vincent
Vincent (Vinny Gigs) Giglietti, 60, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020.
The visiting hours will be Friday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave. (masks and social distancing required). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, North Haven at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Please omit flowers and make all contributions to the family to help with funeral expenses. To read full obituary, please visit our website at: www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
