Guarino, Vincent
Vincent Pasquale Guarino ('Sonnyboy"), age 83 of West Haven, CT, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital (non-COVID related).
Born in New Haven on May 22, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Guarino. After graduating from Boardman Trade School, Vinny enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He served proudly as Squad Leader in the 1st Battle Group 30th Infantry. After completing his service Vinny worked for American Tool Bending and later for the West Haven school system. He was a resident of West Haven for 57 years. During his retirement years he enjoyed his hobbies of fishing at the West Haven piers, playing Bocce at the beach on the courts he helped build and spending time at the Senior Center. Vinny loved to tag sale and took great pride in his annual May tag sale which became known as the local tag sale of the spring season offering treasures for everyone. He would enlist the help of his family members and it was a weekend event. He was a past member of the West Haven Italian American Club where he enjoyed playing cards every Friday night. Vinny was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and UCONN Girls Basketball and he loved post-game debating.
Vinny was a kind, gentle man who went about life in a quiet manner at his own pace. He was a loyal friend who was always there to lend a hand to anyone needing help yet never asked for help from anyone.
Vinny leaves behind his sister, Carol (Nick) Cusano of Westbrook, niece Lori Hoffer of Orange, and nephews, Michael (Susana) Guarino of Hoboken, NJ, Nicholas (Julie) Cusano of Guilford, and Paul (Sue) of Hingham, MA, along with an extended family of great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Rose Marie, and his brother-in-law, Louis Guarino.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Of Victory Church (formerly St. John Vianney), 300 Captain Thomas Boulevard, West Haven, CT on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Vincent may be made to Homes for the Brave, 655 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or homesforthebrave.org
. Arrangements are in care of The Celentano Funeral Home 424 Elm Street, New Haven, www.celentanofuneralhome.com