1/1
Vincent H. Blake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blake, Vincent H.
Vincent H. Blake, March 17, 1944 – July 26, 2020, has passed into eternal glory. He migrated from Polk County, Florida 1967. He worked at Winchester Firearms and Chase Metals. He is survived by one son Michael Blake Sr. (Fay) and 2 grandsons Vincent Dixon and Michael Blake Jr. brothers Ernie, Lonnie, Wise, and Ben sister Dorothy, host of nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving parents Willie and Lizzie Blake, his loving wife of 53 years Gladys Blake, daughter Vincentia (Drea) Blake, brothers William, Peter, Gary, and sisters Fay and Patricia. A Celebration of Vincent's life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Hamden Memorial 1300 Dixwell Avenue Hamden CT at 11 a.m. Viewing in Hamden Memorial from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamden Memorial
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved