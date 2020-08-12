Blake, Vincent H.
Vincent H. Blake, March 17, 1944 – July 26, 2020, has passed into eternal glory. He migrated from Polk County, Florida 1967. He worked at Winchester Firearms and Chase Metals. He is survived by one son Michael Blake Sr. (Fay) and 2 grandsons Vincent Dixon and Michael Blake Jr. brothers Ernie, Lonnie, Wise, and Ben sister Dorothy, host of nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving parents Willie and Lizzie Blake, his loving wife of 53 years Gladys Blake, daughter Vincentia (Drea) Blake, brothers William, Peter, Gary, and sisters Fay and Patricia. A Celebration of Vincent's life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Hamden Memorial 1300 Dixwell Avenue Hamden CT at 11 a.m. Viewing in Hamden Memorial from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com