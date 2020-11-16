Imperati, VincentVincent Imperati, of East Haven passed away November 14, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of the late Marie Iovene Imperati. Born in Furore in the province of Salerno, Italy on November 2, 1931 son of the late Giuseppe and Antonietta Florio Imperati, Vincent served in the Italian Army before immigrating to the United States. He worked as a painter for Yale University for over 25 years. Beloved father of Vincent Imperati Jr., Annette (Tom) Marcarelli, and the late Joseph Imperati. Brother of Pio and Antonio Imperati and the late Livia Cuomo, Elena Capriglione, Carmela Capriglione, and Giuseppe and Luigi Imperati. Grandfather of Vincent Imperati and Joseph McArdle.Visiting hours will be held Thursday morning from 8:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:00. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. Share a memory and sign Vincent's guest book online at