Vincent Incampo
Incampo, Vincent
Vincent "Jimmy" Incampo, 94, of Hamden died at home May 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Viola Cimino Incampo. Born in New Haven, son of the late John & Grace Colonna Incampo, he was a longtime employee of the First National Corp., working at various positions including manager. He was a WWII Army veteran. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Vincent loved to walk, he would walk for miles all over Hamden, making lots of friends along the way. He is survived by daughters; Grace Ann (Armando) Gruttadauria, and Anne Marie (Albert) Mattei, both of Hamden, grandchildren; Andrea (Paul Brown) Mattei of New Hampshire, David (Mary Lupo) Mattei of Fairfield, Christopher (Kelly) Gruttadauria of Cheshire, Sandra Gruttadauria of New York, and 8 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a brother Frank Incampo, and a sister Mary Laudano. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service Friday, May 15th, at 12 Noon at the mausoleum in All Saints cemetery, North Haven. You can visit Vincent's guestbook at www.torellofh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
the mausoleum in All Saints cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
