Vincent J. Cofrancesco 91, of Bethany passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving evening Nov. 26, 2020. He was born in New Haven on January 13, 1929 to the late Gennaro Cofrancesco and Mary Salzano Cofrancesco Santillo. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Cappella Cofrancesco and brothers, Alex, Tony, Pat, and Louie. Vinny graduated from Commercial High School where he was president of the class of 1946. He also loved to sing and perform in many school operettas at Woolsey Hall. Upon graduation, he became a Journeyman sheet metal worker and worked in that capacity until he faithfully served his country during the Korean War from 1950-1952. When he returned from the service, he earned his Associates Degree in Business at the University of New Haven. He was later awarded an honorary degree in 2009. In 1952, he and Mary wed and had four loving children, Paul (Kathy), Mark (Donna) Janice Howard (Mike) and Karen Shilling (Brian). He was the proud grandfather of Erin, Alison, Stephen and Matthew Cofrancesco; Leigh, Kevin and Maeghan Howard; and Kirby and Nathan Shilling. Vinny and his brothers founded United Millwork and Supply Company in 1954, and was an owner-operator for 50 years fabricating beautiful projects, including libraries, hospital wings and residential kitchens. He was an active member and president of the Bethany Athletic Association and member of other town organizations for many years. He was also a proud member of the Citadel Organization for 70 years.
Vinny enjoyed gardening, the opera, reading historical novels, playing bocce with friends, socializing at the deli, attending Senior Center functions with his sister-in-law Dolores, and spending time with his many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Private funeral services and entombment will take place in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum.