New Haven Register Obituaries
Vincent J. "Jimmy Boy" Dell'Aquila


1965 - 2020
Vincent J. "Jimmy Boy" Dell'Aquila Obituary
Dell'Aquila, Vincent J. "Jimmy Boy"
Vincent J. "Jimmy Boy" Dell'Aquila, 54, beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 31 years to Roxann Flanagan Dell'Aquila of Northford passed away March 7, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Vincent J. Dell'Aquila, Jr. of Northford. Cherished brother of Donna (Ed Adamczyk) Dell'Aquila-Desai of New Haven. Uncle of Alyssa and Vincent Raucci and Bryan Apuzzo. Brother-in-law of Kim (Steve Apuzzo) Flanagan, Dawn (Anthony) Peretore and her children C.J., Katie, Gina and Joseph, Christine Flanagan and her children Erica, Sarah and Johnny. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law John Flanagan. "Jimmy Boy" was born in New Haven on August 21, 1965 a son of the late Vincent and Yolanda Esposito Dell'Aquila. Prior to his retirement in 2010 he worked for the Public Works Department for the City of New Haven and also worked for The Rubber Match in New Haven for many years. He loved spending time riding his motorcycle on weekends along with his wife and son. "Jimmy Boy" was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who need it. He will be sadly missed.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East haven FRIDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Christian Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Sign "Jimmy Boy's" guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020
