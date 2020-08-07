Bitel Jr., Vincent
Vincent Joseph Bitel Jr., 72, of Hotchkiss Grove, Branford, CT, formerly of Middletown, beloved husband of Denise (Brunetto) Bitel died peacefully Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 in Branford, CT following a 9-year, hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in New Haven, the son of the late Vincent and Emma (Novak) Bitel. A proud graduate of both Fairfield Prep and Boston College Class of 1969, he first applied his Jesuit education toward teaching middle school math and science before agreeing to work with his father in the family business at The Rogers Manufacturing Company. In 1993, he became President of the company and spent the next 25+ years loving his work each day. He considered his fellow employees' family and frequently took action to aid them when needed in both their professional and personal lives. Vincent enjoyed sailing, sports and being close to the water. After spending his summers in Hotchkiss Grove, he relocated there year-round in 2010 and loved being a part of the community. He was a devout Roman Catholic who took joy in providing for his family, in philanthropy and in volunteer work to improve the local community. He served as Governor in J/24 racing at the Milford Yacht Club and later served as Commodore at the Pine Orchard Yacht and Country Club where he coordinated the junior sailing program for many years. He was active with Boy Scouts Troop 41 in Middletown, CT and President of the Connecticut Chapter of the Parents Association of the United States Coast Guard Academy. He was a firm believer, as was his father, that with an unwavering faith in God, a close family network, and a strong work ethic, anything is possible. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Bitel of Middlefield and Katherine Logue of Florida and her husband Micheal; a son, Christopher J. Bitel, of Middletown; three sisters, Vivienne Bitel of Wallingford, JoAnn Bitel of Florida, Elaine Cunningham of Florida; 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, August 10th at 10 a.m. at St. John Boscoe Church, Branford (formerly St. Mary's Church). Calling hours will be on Sunday the 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may send memorial donations to The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation for childhood cancer, 101 Rockland Cir., Wilmington, DE 19803. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
