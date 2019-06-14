|
|
Porto, Vincent Joseph
Vincent Joseph Porto, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019 at his home in Branford. Vincent was predeceased by his wife Muriel Akerberg Porto. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Gia Fazzino, a son, William Porto, granddaughters, Cassie, Cherie and Mariah Fazzino and great-grandchildren, Jake Billings and Indy and Ollie Gallapolli. Vincent was a longtime member of the Vertical Church formerly Living Word Ministries and was a member of the Columbian Social Club.
Visitation will held in the Vertical Church, 225 Meloy Rd., West Haven WEDNESDAY MORNING from 10:00 until time of Service at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vertical Church. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Vincent's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019