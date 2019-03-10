Costanzo, Vincent L.

Vincent L. Costanzo, 91, of East Haven passed away March 8, 2019 in the West Haven VA Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Ann Santore Costanzo. Born in New Haven December 13, 1927 son of the late John and Roma Filardi Costanzo, Vincent was a proud US Marine Corps. Veteran serving during WWII. He is the beloved father of Roma (Joseph) Criscuolo, Vincent (Ann) Costanzo, and the late John "Johnny Boy" Costanzo. Loving grandfather of Roma-Ann (Joseph) Carolla, Lisa-Marie (Isaiah) Simmons, Nicholas (Kate), and Dominic Costanzo. Great-grandfather of Giuliana Carolla, Maksim Costanzo, and Landon Simmons. Brother of John and George Costanzo, Dorothy Marinaccio, and the late Lena Mase. He was employed by F.M.R Grinding Wheels in West Haven prior to his retirement. Vincent's family would like to thank the amazing staff at the West Haven VAMC for taking such good care of him.

Visiting hours will be held Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11. Burial with military honors will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Vincent's guest book online at

www.iovanne.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019