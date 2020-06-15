Vincent Malerba

Malerba, Vincent
Vincent C. Malerba died peacefully at home in North Haven on Sunday, June 14th, 2020. He was born May 4th, 1952, in New Haven. Vincent is survived by his wife of 32 years, Michele Ciarlelli Malerba and his daughter Kathryn Elizabeth Malerba. He was predeceased by his parents, Catherine and Gregory Malerba and sister Isabella Malerba. Vincent is also survived by his sister Theresa (Walter) Pierce, sister-in-law Janet (Tom) Andrew, brother-in-law Raymond (Michelle) Ciarlelli and sister-in-law Elizabeth Ciarlelli (William Hesbach), as well as nieces and nephews Michael, Kimberly, Marc, Christian, Andrea, Erica, Elisa, and several great-nieces and nephews. Vincent was loving and unrelenting in his commitment and devotion to his family and many friends. His presence lit up a room, and those who knew him always felt his warmth and kindness, enjoyed his humor, and appreciated his integrity. He graduated from the University of New Haven in 1975. He worked for over 40 years in the plastics industry, where he had many established customers who became longtime friends. Of his many accomplishments, he was most proud of his commitment to organizing charitable functions. While working at Commercial Plastics, he ran the well known Juvenile Diabetes Foundation golf tournament that many looked forward to attending every year. Vincent was currently employed with Piedmont Plastics. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Grassy Hill Country Club, where he looked forward to playing with his beloved friends every weekend. He was also a member of the Campania Club in New Haven. He thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie with some of his oldest friends. Vincent also leaves behind his close friend, Michael DeVietro, and his loyal companion, his dog Romeo.
Services will be private; friends are invited to attend a graveside service in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River St., East Haven Wednesday, June 17th at 12 p.m. Masks are required at the service, please maintain social distancing and minimize personal contact. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation of Connecticut or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share a memory and sign Vin's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 15, 2020.