Meneo, Vincent

Mr. Vincent Meneo, son of the late Antonio Meneo and Anna Marie DePrisco, born November 11, 1935 in Derby, CT entered into eternal rest peacefully on September 12, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, FL with family by his side. He was brother to Michael (Roseann) Meneo, Angelina (John) Geriak, and Anthony (Christine) Meneo.

He was a kind and generous soul, his memory will forever be cherished by his devoted wife of 65 years Elizabeth Lange, his 4 children Elizabeth (Robert) Kissiday, Vincent (Deborah) Meneo, Michael (Laura) Meneo, Terry Meneo, 12 loving grandchildren, and 4 beautiful great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in Derby, CT November 2020.



