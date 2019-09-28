Home

Vincent Milaccio of Clinton, CT, passed away on September 26, 2019.
Vincent, also known as Vince or "Pep" by family and friends, was 101 1/2 years old and predeceased by his wife, Anne. Married for 78 years, Vince and Anne were inseparable and will be remembered for their dynamism and love of their family. The depth of Vince's unending love for Anne was evident to all, and after her passing, he missed her daily and cherished his memories of her. Vince will also be remembered for his immense generosity, tireless work ethic, sense of humor and interest in politics.
He had an avid love for boating, and sports. His appetite for clams and oysters was passed on to his family. He appreciated and loved being around youngsters and the feeling was mutual. He will be missed greatly for all the fun he brought to life.
In his final years, Vince was grateful for the wonderful care he received from his home aides and Hospice nurses who were witnesses to his continued charm and humor.
Vince is survived by his daughter, Anita, five grandchildren, Carol Anne, Vincent III, Bill, Mary and John and nine great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Matthew, Emma, Olivia, Mila, Wyatt, Duke, Camden and Blake. He was also predeceased by his son, Vincent Jr.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019
