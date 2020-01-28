|
Montano III, Vincent
Vincent Angelo Montano III of New Haven died on Friday January 17, 2020. Born on July 15, 1961 in New Haven, CT to Vincent A. Montano II and Carmel Nusdeu Montano. Vinny was raised in West Haven and a 1981 graduate of West Haven High School. He was apart of the West Haven Allingtown fire department for a number of years. He leaves behind two of his greatest accomplishments: his beloved children Kyle and Kayla. He also leaves behind many loved ones including; Son in Law Robert Gergler, former wife Kathy Coaster, long-term companion Raeanna O'Connor and her daughters Tiffany (Mike) and their children, Ashley, as well as his sisters Sharon Montano Ruggiero and Cynthia Montano Watson and their children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister Karen Montano Sipes. He will forever be remembered as the selfless and good-hearted man who would do anything for his family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden, from 12-3 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020