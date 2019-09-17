|
Pascale, Vincent N.
Vincent N. Pascale, of East Haven passed away peacefully September 11, 2019. Born in New Haven on July 29, 1962, the son of Lucille Pastore Pascale and the late Nicholas Pascale, Vincent was the owner of Pascale's Cleaning Service for many years. He is survived by his sister Lorraine Gariepy (Keith Morrill), aunt Nancy Pastore, longtime partner Connie Trussel, and his lifelong friend Cheryl Hampton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:00 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Vincent's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019