New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Pascale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent N. Pascale


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent N. Pascale Obituary
Pascale, Vincent N.
Vincent N. Pascale, of East Haven passed away peacefully September 11, 2019. Born in New Haven on July 29, 1962, the son of Lucille Pastore Pascale and the late Nicholas Pascale, Vincent was the owner of Pascale's Cleaning Service for many years. He is survived by his sister Lorraine Gariepy (Keith Morrill), aunt Nancy Pastore, longtime partner Connie Trussel, and his lifelong friend Cheryl Hampton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:00 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Vincent's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now