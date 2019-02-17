Parise, Vincenza Manzi

Vincenza Manzi Parise, of East Haven passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab- Laurel Woods February 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Louis A. Parise. Born in New Haven October 20, 1919 daughter of the late Pasquale and Madelina Criscuolo Manzi, Vincenza was a seamstress at the Fair Shirt Shop for many years. She was a member of the St. Trofimena Society, the Jolly Timers and the East Shore Senior Center. She is the beloved mother of Theresann (Michael) Liso and Joseph (Joan) Parise. Sister of the late Peter Manzi. Loving grandmother of Alberta Scasino, Gina Dohna, Louis and John Parise, and Anthony Solevo. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday morning from 9-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church in 11. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Vincenza's guest book online at

Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019