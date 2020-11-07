Napychank, VincenzaVincenza Napychank, a 98 year old Shelton resident and wife of the late Joseph Napychank passed away Nov. 6 at Bishop Wicke Health Center. She was born Nov. 7, 1921 in Derby, daughter of the late Pasquale and Pauline Fiorilla Gaudio. She leaves to cherish her memory 4 sons Andrew Napychank of Oxford, Joseph Napychank of Ansonia Michael Napychank of Oxford Stephen Napychank of Shelton, sister Pauline Facchini of Ansonia, 2 grandchildren Christina Napychank of Derby and Michael Napychank of Torrington and one great grand son Duane Jones of Derby and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Sunday (TODAY) from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m., with friends asked to go directly to St. Joseph's Church in Shelton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby.