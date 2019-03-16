Mauri, Viola Acabbo

Viola Acabbo Mauri, 90, of West Haven, beloved wife of the late Donald P. Mauri passed away on March 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Donald R. Mauri and Valerie (Ken) Manzari all of West Haven and Richard (Gina) Mauri of North Haven. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and Donald (Heather) Mauri, Jr., Ken and Cara (Casey) Manzari, Richie and Marissa Mauri. Viola was born in West Haven on January 7, 1929, a daughter of the late John and Jessica Acabbo. Loving sister of Rose Mauri of Fairfax, VA and the late Madeline Barulli, Mary Brownstein, John, Joseph, Ralph, Henry and Anthony Acabbo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement Viola was co-owner along with her late husband of the former West Haven Sheet Metal Co. She was a proud member of the Notre Dame Alumni Mother's Club.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Tuesday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 ( ) or a . Sign Viola's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019