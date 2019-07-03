Barrie-Shwab, Viola

Viola A. (Muller) Barrie-Shwab, age 95, of West Haven, passed away on July 1, 2019. Born in New Haven on August 21, 1923, she was a daughter of the late John and Viola (Schmaelzle) Muller. Viola was predeceased by her first husband Alfred Norman Barrie; her second husband Paul Cameron Shwab; her son Mark Alfred Barrie; sister Shirley Murray; and her brother Jack Muller. She is survived by her grandson Alfred Norman Barrie II and his wife Taryn; her granddaughters Erin Evelyn Heller and her husband Douglas and Lyndsay Anne Barrie; great-grandchildren Mark Alfred Barrie II, Dalton Paul Barrie, Megan Lynn Vi Barrie, Logan Mark Heller, and Luke Cameron Heller; a great-great-granddaughter and one great-great-grandson. Viola was a former secretary for the New Haven Home Builders Association. She was a former resident of New Jersey and Madison, CT before her many years in West Haven. Viola's Funeral Service was held privately per her request. Arrangements were in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 4, 2019