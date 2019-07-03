New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Barrie-Shwab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Barrie-Shwab


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Barrie-Shwab Obituary
Barrie-Shwab, Viola
Viola A. (Muller) Barrie-Shwab, age 95, of West Haven, passed away on July 1, 2019. Born in New Haven on August 21, 1923, she was a daughter of the late John and Viola (Schmaelzle) Muller. Viola was predeceased by her first husband Alfred Norman Barrie; her second husband Paul Cameron Shwab; her son Mark Alfred Barrie; sister Shirley Murray; and her brother Jack Muller. She is survived by her grandson Alfred Norman Barrie II and his wife Taryn; her granddaughters Erin Evelyn Heller and her husband Douglas and Lyndsay Anne Barrie; great-grandchildren Mark Alfred Barrie II, Dalton Paul Barrie, Megan Lynn Vi Barrie, Logan Mark Heller, and Luke Cameron Heller; a great-great-granddaughter and one great-great-grandson. Viola was a former secretary for the New Haven Home Builders Association. She was a former resident of New Jersey and Madison, CT before her many years in West Haven. Viola's Funeral Service was held privately per her request. Arrangements were in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now