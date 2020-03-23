|
Benson, Viola
Viola Amelia Benson passed away peacefully on March 18th at the age of 103. Viola was born on February 24th, 1917 in College Park, New York to the late, Katherine and Arthur Miller. She graduated from Flushing High School in Queens, NY, before marrying Charles (Bud) Benson in 1942. After WWII they settled in West Haven, and later moved to North Branford to raise their family. She was a devoted wife and mother who cherished time spent with family. In addition to raising her children, she maintained a career as a librarian in the North Branford Public Library. She was an active parishioner in The Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford. After retiring, Viola (Skip) enjoyed playing bridge and tennis at the Pine Orchard Club and spending time with her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Skip spent her last 25 years among close friends in her home in Legend Hill playing mahjong, attending book club and participating in more club activities. Skip was a selfless individual, who never asked for help, or complained of her own discomforts. She will be most remembered for her incredible intellect and strong spirit - she was adored by all. She is survived by her son Charles Roth Benson and his wife Daryl Johnson of Amherst, NH, her daughter, Pamela Doyle of Vero Beach, FL. She will be greatly missed by her four grandchildren: Stacey Doyle, Sara James, Sven Benson and Astrid Benson, as well as her four great-grandchildren: Alexandra Picard, Matthew Picard, Connor James and Parker James. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr Robert Levy, Maureen Frisbe, Skip's friends in Legend Hill and The Hearth at Tunxis Pond for their wonderful care.
A Memorial service will be held at a future date at Swan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a Memorial donation in Viola's memory may be made to the National Association of American Veterans, Inc. NAAV, Inc., Attn: Chief Executive Officer, P.O. Box 6865 Washington, DC 20020-0565
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2020