Viola Delucia
1923 - 2020
DELUCIA, VIOLA
Viola Russo DeLucia, 97, of Hamden, passed away peacefully cared for by her loving children and son-in-law on December 4, 2020 at her home. She lived 31 years in Hamden but was a longtime resident of the Fair Haven section of New Haven. Viola was born Yolanda Russo on November 12, 1923 in New Haven, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Maria Guerrieri Russo. She graduated from Commercial High School in 1941. Viola was the wife of the late Alexander "Sam" DeLucia. Viola and her husband operated DeLucia's Market on the corner of James Street and Saltonstall Avenue in the Fair Haven section of New haven from 1948 to 1975. After the death of her husband, she continued to operate the grocery store with the help of children until her retirement in 1983. Viola was the mother of Maria DeLucia (Peter Apicella) of Hamden and Dominic DeLucia of Wallingford. She was predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Mastroianni, Carmel Gaudio, Louise Mattei, Filomena Russo and brother, James Russo. Viola is survived by many nieces and nephews. Viola spent the last 23 years of her life at the Davenport Dunbar Senior Residence where she enjoyed many activities and made many friends. She enjoyed arts and crafts, trivia and looked forward to Friday night Bingo always waiting for the winning number. Viola enjoyed watching the ORTV Catholic mass every day.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there are no calling hours and private arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712-1052. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
