Flesher, Viola

Viola Flesher, 94, of Milford, Connecticut, devoted wife of the late Bertram Flesher, passed away at St. James Rehabilitation in Smithtown, New York, on May 26, 2020. Born on November 1, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Augusta (Peck) Green; beloved mother of Jay (Diana) Flesher of Port Jefferson, New York and the late Harrison (Linda) Flesher of Hamden, Connecticut; dear mother-in-law of Shirley Flesher of Milford; loving sister of the late Joseph (Beverly) Green; cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Kelley) Flesher of Ellicott City, Maryland and Dana (Keith) Bacon of St. Petersburg, Florida; great-grandmother of Zoey Cofrancesco and Carter Flesher. Viola ran the family clothing business, Wayside Clothes, in Milford along with her late husband Bertram before their retirement in 1990. She lived in Milford for over 40 years; was an avid golfer playing often at Oak Lane Country Club in Woodbridge and Gleneagles in Delray Beach Florida. She was a member of Temple B'nai Sholom in Orange, CT. A private graveside service to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store