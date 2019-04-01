Incampo, Viola L.

Viola L. Cimino Incampo, 93, of Hamden, died March 30, 2019 at Arden House after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Vincent "Jimmy" Incampo. Viola was born in Caserta, Italy, March 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Vincent and Rose Mastroianni Cimino and resided in Hamden most of her life. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and as a talented dress maker she enjoyed making clothes for them and cooking for them. They were her greatest joy. Beside her husband, she is survived by her devoted daughters, Grace Ann Gruttadauria (Armando) and Anne Marie Mattei (Albert), all of Hamden, grandchildren, Andrea Mattei (Paul Brown), David Mattei (Mary Lupo), Christopher Gruttadrauria (Kelly) and Sandra Gruttadauria, great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Joshua, Charlotte, Vincent, James, Joseph, Jake and Emma, sister of Ernest Cimino of Hamden and the late Louise Pezino, Mary DeVitt, Bart, Dominic, Stephen, Pasquale, Ralph, and Joseph Cimino. Funeral Wednesday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 o'clock. Entombment in All Saints Mausoleum. Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019