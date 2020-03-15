|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MAURI, VIOLA 1/7/1929 - 3/15/2019 Mom, It has been 1 year since you passed and went to rejoin Dad. We think of you every day, remembering all the precious memories of our time together. Traditions we were raised with by you and Dad are still being followed allowing us to feel close to you and honor you. We miss you each and every day but know you are with Dad and the rest of your family and friends watching over us. We Love and Miss You, Your Loving Family
Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020