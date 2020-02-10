|
DeFelice, Viola Petriccione
Viola Petriccione DeFelice, 92, of East Haven passed away February 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Loving and cherished wife of 55 years to the late Frank "Chick" DeFelice. Loving mother of Diane (Frank) DePino of Hamden, Mark (Deborah) DeFelice of North Branford, Laura (Edward) Fitzgerald of New Haven and Rosemarie (Brian) Higgins of North Branford. Loving grandmother of Megan and Edward Fitzgerald, Cassandra DeFelice, Lauren, Tyan, Jordan, Justin, Nathan and Joshua Higgins. Viola was born in Hamden July 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Dominic and Catherine Caserta Petriccione. Sister of the late Julia Petriccione, Rose Reiben and Joseph Petriccione. She also leaves a special friend and neighbor Ann Hamilton. Viola graduated for Hamden High School in 1945 and prior to her retirement she worked for the former Robby Len Fashions. She was a woman of great faith who attended daily Mass and took care of her neighbors. She loved traveling, walking, cooking, baking and listening to italian music and feeding everyone. Viola was a very proud grandmother who attended all her grandchildrens events. She was a avid UCONN and Yankees fan. A special thank you to Dr. Iwona Lacka and her staff, VNA Hospice and her special caregivers who allowed her to stay at home. We encourage you to wear purple which was Mom's favorite color.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Orchard House at www.theorchardhouse.org or the at . Sign Viola's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020