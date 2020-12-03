Kenniston, Violet E. "Vi"Violet Elizabeth "Vi" Anderson Kenniston, 90, of East Haven passed away peacefully, on December 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and into the awaiting embrace of her late husband of 50 years, Frederick G. Dean Kenniston. Born in New Haven on July 17, 1930 to the late Harold G. and Violet Simons Anderson Sr. She was the devoted mother to her daughters, Patricia Kenniston, Catherine (Ralph) Dagliere, Caroline (William) Wade all of East Haven and Susan (John) Meagher III of Branford. Sister of Robert Anderson of North Branford Marguerite Cody of Bethany and the late Geraldine Vasilatis, Harold G. Anderson Jr. and John H. Anderson Sr. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In life, friends and family knew her as Vi, she loved going to Saturday night dances with her husband and dancing the night away, playing competitive cards with their friends and living life to the fullest. Her biggest enjoyment in life was hosting all the family holidays and special events, watching everyone together. Laughing and enjoying their time together was her biggest pleasure, treasured memories that will continue to live on. Violet was devoted to her Church, Our Lady of Pompeii, where she was a former Ladies Guild President and spent 50 years volunteering as a catechism teacher and was the 2004 recipient of the St. Joseph's Medal of Honor.Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:30. Interment will be private. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven, CT 06513 or to a charitable cause in her name. Sign Vi's guest book online at