Musto, Violet M.
Violet M. Musto, 94, of Milford, CT, beloved wife of the late Samuel J. Musto, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born on May 29, 1925 in Pittston, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Chaump.
Violet grew up the youngest of 14 children in Pittston, PA. She moved to New York after marriage and worked as a seamstress for many years before moving to Milford. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Agnes Church in Milford. Violet was an excellent cook teaching us how to make many wonderful meals, and always making her beloved grandchildren their favorite foods.
Violet is survived by her children, Erma (Michael) Cummings of Naples, FL, Rose Ann (Carl) Campagna of Milford, CT, John (Debbie) Musto of Guilford, CT, and Anna (Michael) Gries of Northford, CT; her grandchildren, Sarah, Margaret, Kristin, Michael, John Jr., Robert, Emily, Mackenzie and Ryan; and her great-grandchildren, Oliver, Marlie, Violet and Ava. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Adonizio of Moosic, PA; sisters-in-law, Dolores St. Louis of Maspeth, NY and Mary Musto of Staten Island, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her 12 siblings.
We would like to thank the staff at Milford Health Care and Rehabilitation for their care of our Mother.
All services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to online at or online at . Arrangements are being handled by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020