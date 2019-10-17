New Haven Register Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
71 River St.
Milford, CT
Virginia "Ginger" Burrows


1929 - 2019
Virginia "Ginger" Burrows Obituary
Burrows, Virginia "Ginger"
Virginia "Ginger" J. Burrows, age 90 of Milford, beloved wife of 61 years to the late Raymond "Bud" F. Burrows, Jr., passed away October 16, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Ginger was born in Bridgeport, August 29, 1929, daughter of the late Gordon and Daisy Bottomley Kelly. Ginger worked as an office assistant for Milford Federal Credit Union for many years until her retirement. She was an avid fan of her family and never missed any of her children's and grandchildren's games. She was a marvelous tap dancer and line dancer and was a member of the Milford Senior Center. She is survived by her son Brian Burrows, her grandchildren David, Amanda, and Michael Burrows, her great-grandson Jaxson Burrows, her sister Sue Shields, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husband Bud and her parents, she was predeceased by her sons Scott and Gary Burrows, her brothers Donald, Patrick, and Michael Kelly, and her sister Mary Lloyd. Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 71 River St., Milford at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Lindeman officiating. Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 18, 2019
