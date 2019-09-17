New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Virginia C. Fallon

Fallon, Virginia C.
Virginia C. Fallon, 99, longtime resident of North Branford, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was the widow of Francis J. Fallon. Virginia was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Leroy and Amelia Congleton. She attended schools in New Haven, and graduated from high school in Newark, NJ. During WWII, she worked at Winchester Repeating Arms as a machine operator and ammunition inspector. After the war, she worked several years for McKesson Pharmaceuticals. Virginia leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Kevin Johnston of Guilford, grandson Andrew Johnston and his wife Alexandra of Colchester and cousin Eleanor Flach of Seymour. In accordance with Virginia's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial is private. Virginia has requested that memorial contributions be made to Branford Compassion Club, a non-profit feline rescue organization, P.O. Box 768, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019
