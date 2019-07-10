New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
30 Caputo Road
North Branford, CT
View Map
Virginia Cavallaro Obituary
Cavallaro, Virginia
Virginia "Ginny" Cavallaro, age 71, of North Branford, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by her family on July 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of David Cavallaro. Ginny was born in New Haven, CT to the late Angelo and Phyllis (Nuzzo) Savinelli. She worked for many years at Caldor in Branford.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her two sons, David (Carol) Cavallaro of Storrs, CT and James (Valerie) Cavallaro of Ansonia, CT, and her sister Angela Savinelli of Wallingford, CT.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford, CT on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Ste. 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
To leave on online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019
