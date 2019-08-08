New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
1930 - 2019
Virginia Conte Obituary
Conte, Virginia
Virginia Annunziata Conte, 89, of Hamden passed away peacefully August 7th in CT Hospice.
She was the widow of Michael Conte Sr. Born in New Haven July 29, 1930 she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Arserio Annunziata. Mrs. Conte worked as an office manager for the Fusco Corporation for 42 years prior to her retirement. Virginia is survived by son Michael Conte Jr. and daughter Mary Anne (Anthony) Cutrali, grandchildren, Christopher and David Conte, Jessica Ruggles, and a great-grandchild Tessa Jean Conte. She was predeceased by sisters, Mary Meneo and Sylvia Banks Borelli. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ladies League and Blessed Sacrament Bread of Life.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Friday from 4-7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence message, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2019
