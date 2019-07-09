Mascola Distasio, Virginia "Ginger"

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia 'Ginger" Mascola Distasio of New Haven on July 8, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Don Distasio. Ginger was born in New Haven on March 11, 1953 to the late Charlie and Eva Morganti Mascola and was the owner and operator of Annex Clippers, a fourth-generation business on Forbes Avenue in New Haven. Ginger is the loving mother of Rick Bialecki and his wife Jessica, Eva McCarthy and her husband Matt, stepmother of Christine Wiesner and her husband Jeff. Adoring Nonnie to Makayla and Adam Bialecki, and Gabby, Mia and Loni Wiesner. Loving sister of Adie Mascola and her partner Cindy Smith, brother Chuck Mascola and his wife Marcella, nieces and nephews, Ron (Mary) Nardini, Laura (Dave) Hauswirth and Gianna and Lea Mascola. Ginger is also survived by her cherished and energetic dog Niko. She loved to paint, enjoyed playing cards with her friends and always enjoyed a good party with her family. Ginger always made sure that her kids and grandkids shared many experiences together, from plays on Broadway to simple Sunday dinners. It was the time together that brought her the most joy. Besides being home with her family, her favorite place to be was Aruba with her husband Don or HomeGoods with her daughter Eva. Ginger's family will be forever by grateful to the doctors and nurses on the 7th Floor at Smilow for the wonderful care they gave her.

Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church 385 Townsend Ave. New Haven. Please go directly to Church on Friday morning. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Share a memory and sign Ginger's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from July 10 to July 11, 2019