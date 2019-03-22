Dobuzinsky, Virginia (DeRusso)

Virginia (DeRusso) Dobuzinsky, 87, of New Haven passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 19, 2019. She was born June 2, 1931 in New Haven to the late Augusto and Maria (Popolizio) DeRusso. Virginia is survived by her loving husband of over 66 years, George Dobuzinsky and son, Gerald Dobuzinsky (Rebecca) of Clinton along with two grandchildren, Patrick DeRusso (Christen) and Alicia St.Thomas (Sal) and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Mckenna and Leah DeRusso. She is also survived by numerous nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Virginia is the last survivor of her 10 siblings.

Gin was a very practical person with an unselfish, giving and caring personality. She was dedicated to the well-being of her family and friends. Working in the yard and baking treats for her family were two of her favorite things to do. Virginia was a loyal fan of the UConn women's basketball team. She will be greatly missed by everyone who's life she touched.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019